The Associated Press

Oklahoma State's star freshman was coming off a 40-point performance in an overtime win at Oklahoma last Saturday and fans anticipated an encore in a rematch two nights later. Cunningham's grasp of how to be most effective is the main reason Oklahoma State is one of the nation's hottest teams. The 17th-ranked Cowboys have won five straight heading into Thursday's game against No. 3 Baylor, including three in a row against Top 25 teams.