Gators basketball AWOL in preseason AP Top 25
Another season of college basketball is less than a month from tipping off, and there are once again a lot of questions surrounding Florida’s squad. Coach Mike White went just 15-10 in Year 6, but that was enough to land in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed.
The Gators earned a Round 1 win over Virginia Tech, but it was upset by 15-seeded Oral Roberts in the second round. Following that upset, the program lost six players between the draft and the transfer portal.
White hit the portal himself this offseason to bring in four new transfers, and this team will look a lot different than last year’s did. The talent is there, but the team still has a lot of question marks. It’s for that reason that the Gators are unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and didn’t even receive any votes.
Five SEC teams, on the other hand, are ranked, led by Kentucky at No. 10. The Wildcats had a down season last year but are expected to bounce back, and they’re followed in the rankings by No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn.
Florida enters the 2021-22 season with tournament expectations, but it is not expected to be among the top teams in college basketball this year.
Here’s the full top 25.
RANK
TEAM
PV RK
CONF
PTS
1
Gonzaga (0-0)
1
SCC
1,562 (55)
2
UCLA (0-0)
Pac-12
1,459 (8)
3
Kansas (0-0)
12
Big 12
1,427
4
Villanova (0-0)
18
Big East
1,332
5
Texas (0-0)
9
Big 12
1,315
6
Michigan (0-0)
4
Big Ten
1,255
7
Purdue (0-0)
20
Big Ten
1,213
8
Baylor (0-0)
3
Big 12
992
9
Duke (0-0)
ACC
963
10
Kentucky (0-0)
SEC
894
11
Illinois (0-0)
2
Big Ten
861
12
Memphis (0-0)
AAC
831
13
Oregon (0-0)
Pac-12
775
14
Alabama (0-0)
5
SEC
713
15
Houston (0-0)
6
AAC
694
16
Arkansas (0-0)
10
SEC
673
17
Ohio State (0-0)
7
Big Ten
581
18
Tennessee (0-0)
SEC
563
19
UNC (0-0)
ACC
547
20
FSU (0-0)
14
ACC
381
21
Maryland (0-0)
Big Ten
294
22
Auburn (0-0)
SEC
267
23
St. Bonnies (0-0)
Atlantic 10
238
24
UConn (0-0)
Big East
161
25
Virginia (0-0)
15
ACC
125
Others receiving votes:
Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3
