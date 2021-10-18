Gators basketball AWOL in preseason AP Top 25

Another season of college basketball is less than a month from tipping off, and there are once again a lot of questions surrounding Florida’s squad. Coach Mike White went just 15-10 in Year 6, but that was enough to land in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed.

The Gators earned a Round 1 win over Virginia Tech, but it was upset by 15-seeded Oral Roberts in the second round. Following that upset, the program lost six players between the draft and the transfer portal.

White hit the portal himself this offseason to bring in four new transfers, and this team will look a lot different than last year’s did. The talent is there, but the team still has a lot of question marks. It’s for that reason that the Gators are unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and didn’t even receive any votes.

Five SEC teams, on the other hand, are ranked, led by Kentucky at No. 10. The Wildcats had a down season last year but are expected to bounce back, and they’re followed in the rankings by No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn.

Florida enters the 2021-22 season with tournament expectations, but it is not expected to be among the top teams in college basketball this year.

Here’s the full top 25.

RANK TEAM PV RK CONF PTS 1 Gonzaga (0-0) 1 SCC 1,562 (55) 2 UCLA (0-0) Pac-12 1,459 (8) 3 Kansas (0-0) 12 Big 12 1,427 4 Villanova (0-0) 18 Big East 1,332 5 Texas (0-0) 9 Big 12 1,315 6 Michigan (0-0) 4 Big Ten 1,255 7 Purdue (0-0) 20 Big Ten 1,213 8 Baylor (0-0) 3 Big 12 992 9 Duke (0-0) ACC 963 10 Kentucky (0-0) SEC 894 11 Illinois (0-0) 2 Big Ten 861 12 Memphis (0-0) AAC 831 13 Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 775 14 Alabama (0-0) 5 SEC 713 15 Houston (0-0) 6 AAC 694 16 Arkansas (0-0) 10 SEC 673 17 Ohio State (0-0) 7 Big Ten 581 18 Tennessee (0-0) SEC 563 19 UNC (0-0) ACC 547 20 FSU (0-0) 14 ACC 381 21 Maryland (0-0) Big Ten 294 22 Auburn (0-0) SEC 267 23 St. Bonnies (0-0) Atlantic 10 238 24 UConn (0-0) Big East 161 25 Virginia (0-0) 15 ACC 125

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

