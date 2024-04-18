Gators’ basketball adds combo guard Alex Lloyd of Fort Lauderdale

GAINESVILLE — Florida received a commitment from 4-star combo guard Alex Lloyd of Fort Lauderdale as Gators’ coach Todd Golden builds toward the future.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Lloyd ranks as the No. 6 prospect in Florida and No. 45 nationally in the 2025, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 23.6 minutes as a junior at Westminster Academy, per MaxPreps.

He chose UF over Florida State, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast and Dayton.

Meanwhile, Gators’ wing Will Richard announced on social media he would explore his NBA options while leaving open the possibility to return to UF for his senior season.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Richard averaged 11.4 points and 3.9 while starting 35 games for the 24-12 Gators. He has made 121 3-pointers in two seasons since transferring from Belmont University, but Richard’s 3-point shooting percentage dipped to 34.5% (70-of-203) after he shot 39.8% (50-of-128) in 2022-23.

Leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr., a junior from Lake Wales, also is gauging NBA interest, he announced last week. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound shooting guard averaged 17.6 points, the most since Anthony Roberson averaged 17.9 in 2003-04, and closed with season-high 33 points during a 102-100 loss to Colorado on March 22 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com.