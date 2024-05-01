Gators baseball takes down FAU Owls in midweek clash

Florida and FAU traded runs all night, but the Gators emerged victorious Tuesday over the Owls, 10-8.

Four Gators put together multi-hit games, including right fielder Ty Evans who drove in a team-high three runs. Second baseman Cade Kurland also homered, his ninth of the year.

Florida had FAU’s arms figured out, walking seven times to five strikeouts on the nights.

Ryan Slater earned the win in relief of Cade Fisher, who went 1 1/3 innings in his start. It wasn’t a banner night for the pitching staff, as walks and hits came in bunches for FAU.

Frank Menendez, Jake Clemente and Fisher Jameson each three 1 2/3 innings. Clemente was the only one to deny the Owls a run; although, one of the two runs that scored off Menendez was unearned.

Freshman outfielder Hayden Yost reached base safely four times, scoring three of the Gators 10 runs. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said that Yost would be getting plenty of opportunities down the stretch, and games like tonight help explain that decision.

Florida is back at home on Thursday to open a three-game series with the Tennessee Volunteers. First pitch is at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire