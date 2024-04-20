Gators baseball drops Game 2, series against Vanderbilt

Florida’s offense couldn’t figure out Vanderbilt’s pitching staff for most of Saturday night, leading to a 5-2 loss that guarantees the Commodores a win in the three-game series that concludes Saturday.

The Gators struck out 12 times, including 10 against Vanderbilt’s starter, left-hander Carter Holton, who threw seven innings. The only time Florida got to Holton was in the sixth, when Brody Donay and Jac Caglianone each hit solo home runs.

Caglianon’s blast tied an NCAA record for most consecutive games with a homer at nine. Fifteen of his 23 home runs have come against lefties.

Luke Heyman provided Florida’s other two hits on the night. He singled twice, which should help his numbers after a nasty slump at the plate. Still, Colby Shelton and Tyler Shelnut struck out three times apiece. Florida can’t expect to win with no support from the middle of the order. The pitching staff simply isn’t experience enough to win these low-scoring duels.

Pierce Coppola made his second start for Florida. He gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out just one over 1 2/3 innings. Liam Peterson took over after Coppola, throwing three innings of one-run ball.

Ryan Slater kept things close after Florida put up the two run to make it a one-run game, but Luke McNeille allowed Vandy to tack on two runs in the eighth. Fisher Jameson struck out the only batter he faced.

Florida and Vanderbilt conclude the series on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire