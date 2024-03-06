Gators Baseball down 3 spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Unlike with other national college baseball rankings, the voters of the USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll were not going to let a two-loss week from Florida slide.

The Gators dropped three spots to No. 7 in this week’s poll, the lowest ranking of the year for the Orange and Blue. The one loss to Miami on Saturday likely had little effect on the voters’ opinions, but Tuesday’s loss to Stetson holds more weight.

Still, Florida is one of two teams with three losses in the top 10. The Gators are one of the more talented teams in the country, but they aren’t deserving of a spot in the first-place conversation.

Wake Forest remains the team to beat, earning 28 of 31 first-place votes this week. The LSU Tigers are at the top of the SEC and No. 2 on the list, followed by Arkansas, TCU, Oregon State and Texas A&M ahead of Florida, in that order.

Checking in on the rest of the SEC, Tennessee is ranked No. 8 this week, Vanderbilt is No. 10, Alabama is No. 13, Auburn is No. 20 and South Carolina is No. 21.

Florida’s in-state rival, FSU, has entered the top 25 after starting the season 10-0, and Georgia is on the cusp of being ranked. The Bulldogs are unofficially No. 27 in the country with 27 poll points. Kentucky earned 24 points and UCF earned four.

Here is a look at the complete post-Week 3 Coaches Poll from USA TODAY Sports

Rank Team Overall Points (1st) Previous Rank Change 1 Wake Forest 10-1 770 (28) 1 – 2 LSU 11-1 713 (3) 2 – 3 Arkansas 9-2 692 5 +2 4 TCU 12-0 688 3 -1 5 Oregon State 11-1 635 6 +1 6 Texas A&M 11-0 601 7 +1 7 Florida 8-3 584 4 -3 8 Tennessee 11-1 577 8 – 9 Clemson 9-1 502 11 +2 10 Vanderbilt 10-3 488 14 +4 11 Duke 10-1 448 10 -1 12 Virginia 10-1 438 9 -3 13 Alabama 11-1 343 15 +2 14 North Carolina 10-2 324 17 +3 15 NC State 9-2 321 18 +3 16 East Carolina 7-4 306 12 -4 17 Texas Tech 9-2 246 19 +2 18 Coastal Carolina 9-2 234 20 +2 19 Dallas Baptist 10-1 203 24 +5 20 Auburn 9-2 185 22 +2 21 South Carolina 8-3 153 16 -5 22 Texas 7-4 131 13 -9 23 UC Irvine 9-0 116 25 +2 24 Campbell 8-3 92 23 -1 25 Florida State 10-0 58 NR +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Indiana;

Others Receiving Votes

UC Santa Barbara 29; Georgia 27; Indiana 25; Louisiana Tech 24; Kentucky 24; Oklahoma State 16; Stanford 15; Oregon 13; Pitt 11; UCLA 7; Kansas State 7; Indiana State 7; Southern Miss 6; UCF 4; Troy 4; Rutgers 2; California 2; Virginia Tech 1; UNCW 1; Saint Louis 1; Northeastern 1;

