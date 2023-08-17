Gators backup QB Jack Miller day-to-day with ailing throwing shoulder

Florida backup quarterback Jack Miller is rehabilitating a right shoulder injury, leaving the Gators with only scholarship signal caller behind starter Graham Mertz as the Aug. 31 season opener at No. 14 Utah fast approaches.

Miller’s status is day to day, according to source close to the situation.

Another source close to Miller told the Orlando Sentinel he hurt his throwing shoulder while compensating for a right thumb injury suffered 12 months ago that did not properly heal. The redshirt sophomore from Arizona broke his thumb during fall camp and underwent surgery in August of 2022.

With Miller sidelined, redshirt freshman Max Brown is next in line behind Mertz even though he has yet to throw a pass during a college game.

Miller worked off to the side with trainers the past four practices, including on Thursday. The team is scheduled to scrimmage Friday.

Doctors originally targeted a return by Week 3 of last season, according at the time to coach Billy Napier. Instead, Miller did not appear during the regular season.

He finally returned to the field following Anthony Richardson’s decision to opt out of the Las Vegas Bowl. During a 30-3 beat-down by Oregon State, Miller 13 of 22 for 180 yards.

Miller could not properly grip the ball and experienced swelling in his hand following every practice, according to the source close to the 21-year-old Ohio State transfer.

Yet, Miller said during the spring the worst was behind him and vowed to get better for the Las Vegas Bowl experience.

“It kind of fueled my offseason,” he said March 23 during spring practices. “I figured out where I needed to work on all offseason really, and where I need to get better at.”

Better recognizing defenses and improving the speed of his footwork topped Miller’s list as he look to push Mertz for the starting job.

Leading up to the April 13 spring game, Napier praised Miller’s growth and competitiveness.

“Jack Miller has really made drastic improvement,” Napier said. “He’s out for basically the entire season and then we throw him to the wolves in the bowl game. But he has really impressed me with his response to the competition.”

Miller finished the spring game 10 of 20 for 144 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Burke during a low-scoring 10-7 contest. UF’s defense registered 3 of its 9 sacks on Miller.

Miller’s absence leaves the Gators’ a play away from turning to Brown, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound talented athlete with a baseball background and without a pass during a college game.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Mertz was durable during three years as a starter at Wisconsin.

Mertz injured his left leg during a hit on the Badgers’ final drive in a 23-16 loss on Nov. 26 to rival Minnesota, his final game at Wisconsin. Mertz left the Badgers’ 38-17 loss to Michigan in 2021 in the third quarter because of a chest injury after he was sacked.

That season, Miller was a freshman at Ohio State. A 4-star prospect at Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Ariz., Miller was the nation’s 13th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class.

But he appeared during five games for the Buckeyes as the backup to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud. Miller he completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and rushed 7 times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

