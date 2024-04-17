Gators get back on midweek track, mercy-rule Jacksonville in rematch

Florida baseball earned a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Jacksonville Dolphins on Tuesday night, 12-1, to snap a two-game losing streak to its North Florida peers. The Gators’ midweek struggles have continued throughout the season but the latest results give one a wee bit of confidence.

Tyler Shelnut headline the offensive attack, recording his first-career multi-homer game with a two-run shot in the first and three-run tank in the fifth en route to a 2-for-4 overall effort at the plate while also adding a career-high five RBIs. Ty Evans also went 2-for-4 and Jac Caglianone hit his 21st home run while going 2-for-3, with both adding a couple more runs apiece.

Five UF pitchers combined to allow just five hits across seven innings of one-run ball. Starter Jake Clemente pitched two scoreless innings before the bullpen took over for the remainder of the seven-inning affair.

Kevin O’Sullivan’s team next travels to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for a three-game series starting on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire