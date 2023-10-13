Gators announce team captains for upcoming South Carolina matchup

Week 7’s matchup between Florida football and South Carolina Gamecocks is nearly here as both teams put the final touches on their rosters ahead of the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

On Thursday, the Gators announced their four team captains for the upcoming road game. Defensive back Jaydon Hill, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, running back Trevor Etienne and offensive lineman Jake Slaughter all earned the honor in a must-win game for the Orange and Blue.

Hill has started at the STAR position in five and has appeared in all six of Florida’s games this season so far, with 12 total tackles and one for a loss, along with two pass breakups. Sapp started in all six games this season with nine total tackles along with 2.5 tackles for a loss, two force fumbles and a pass defended.

Etienne, who has emerged as the top running back but dealt with an upper-body injury last week, has tallied 358 yards rushing on 60 attempts with a pair of touchdowns; he also amassed stats in receiving and special teams.

Slaughter has done admirably well filling at center in for Kingsley Eguakun, who has dealt with injuries since the start of the season. He started at center in three games while appearing in all five, rating as the No. 13 center in the FBS entering Week 6.

Florida’s trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks comes on Saturday, Oct. 14, and will be played inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire