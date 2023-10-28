Gators announce team captains for Georgia Bulldogs matchup

Week 9’s matchup between Florida football and Georgia Bulldogs is just hours away as both teams put the final touches on their rosters ahead of the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

On Friday morning, the Gators announced their four team captains for the upcoming road game. Quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, linebacker Shemar James and edge defender Princely Umanmielen all earned the honor for the biggest game of the season.

Metz has been a steady presence under center for the Orange and Blue this season, exhibiting superlative game-management skills while also willing his team to victory in Week 7 against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The former Wisconsin Badger has amassed 1,897 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns versus two interceptions, completing 76.2% of his passes.

Pearsall has had a standout season of his own, putting up highlight-reel catches en route to 44 receptions for 619 yards and three touchdowns. The Arizona State Sun Devils transfer needs just six catches, 43 yards and three touchdowns to set new single-season career highs in those categories.

James currently ranks first among Florida players with 50 total tackles and ranks second in tackles for a loss (5.0) in his second collegiate season. His actions on the field have helped elevate him into a leadership role in which he seems to thrive.

Lastly, Umanmielen has amassed 32 quarterback pressures this season while maintaining a 29% pass-rush win rate and a 90.6 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He has notched a team-best three sacks and nine quarterback hits, and has been one of the more effective players at his position nationally this fall.

Gators’s annual rivalry game against the Bulldogs will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 28, with a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. EDT set. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire