Gators among top options for this 4-star legacy WR recruit

Hailing from from Orlando, wide receiver Vernell Brown III took the month of January to visit each of Florida’s top football programs — Florida, Florida State and Miami (sorry, UCF).

With the recruiting calendar nearly completely turned over to the 2025 class, Bown is beginning to take his recruitment a bit more seriously, which means narrowing down his options.

“February I will be gathering my thoughts and see what’s what, and that is when I will (trim) things,” Brown said to 247Sports.”Officials in June and if all goes to plan, hopefully (a commitment) by July.”

That leaves just four months and change for Florida to convince Brown Gainesville is home, but the Gators are already well positioned. Brown is the son of former Florida cornerback Vernell Brown Jr., who left the staff after six seasons to follow quarterback Anthony Richardson to the league.

But it’s not the family ties that has Brown so interested in the Orange and Blue.

“I would say it’s coach Billy G (receivers coach Billy Gonzalez) and how he develops receivers,” Brown said. “He has a great history of developing them. I would say that’s what sticks out the most to me.”

Along with Florida’s Big Three, Ohio State and Oregon seemed poised to crack a top-five for Brown. The Buckeyes have wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who has been one of the best recruiters in the business over the past few years, and Oregon’s jerseys will always keep the Ducks in it.

Brown is a four-star receiver everywhere but 247Sports, where he is a three-star talent. Still, the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, considers him a four-star recruit and ranks him No. 310 overall in the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire