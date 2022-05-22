Gators among this 5-star defensive lineman’s top 4 schools

It’s nearly impossible to pull top-ranked players from Alabama that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban covets. However, the Gators and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer are still trying to snag five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Saban. Woods told Gators Online that Florida is one of his top four schools along with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Clemson. Woods is ranked as the 27th overall prospect and the third-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

It’s a good omen that the Gators sit as one of his top schools even though he has never made a trip to the Swamp. But that will change on June 9 when he will officially visit head coach Billy Napier and Co.

He also surprisingly said that Florida led in his recruitment during this time last year under former head coach Dan Mullen. Since then, though, Alabama has overtaken the Gators and has created quite a lead for Woods. He has visited the Crimson Tide a handful of times.

Woods says he likes Florida because of his relationship with Spencer and its emphasis on developing players off the field. He said he wants to have a career in sports media after football.

Looking at official visits, he plans to use one to see the Tigers on June 3 and the Sooners on June 17. Woods may not take an official visit to Alabama because of how familiar he is with the program already.

