Gators alumnus sweeps men’s distance events at U.S. Olympic Swimming trials

Florida swimming’s former standout Bobby Finke defended his 1500-meter freestyle title on Sunday, and in doing so, swept the men’s long-distance competition at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Finke’s final time in the event of 14:40.28 reset the U.S. Open Record he recorded last June. He finished 12 seconds ahead of the second-place competitor this weekend.

The UF alumnus is now set to compete in the men’s 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle events at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Bobby Finke will officially defend his Olympic title in the men's 1500m free! David Johnston locks in the second spot. #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/vCv6FXaQ3q — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 24, 2024

Four Gators men were named to the U.S. Olympic Team. Head Coach Anthony Nesty will serve as head coach for the U.S. men’s swim team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC MEN’S SWIMMING TEAM

Jack Alexy (100 free) Hunter Armstrong (4×100 free relay, 100 back) Shaine Casas (200 IM) Brooks Curry (4×200 free relay) Caeleb Dressel (4×100 free relay, 50 free, 100 fly) Matt Fallon (200 breast) Nic Fink (100 breast) Bobby Finke (800 free, 1500 free) Carson Foster (400 IM, 200 IM) Chris Guiliano (200 free, 100 free, 50 free) Ryan Held (4×100 free relay) Thomas Heilman (200 fly, 100 fly) Luke Hobson (200 free) David Johnston (1500 free) Chase Kalisz (400 IM) Drew Kibler (4×200 free relay) Matt King (4×100 free relay) Keaton Jones (200 back) Josh Matheny (200 breast) Ryan Murphy (100 back, 200 back) Blake Pieroni (4×200 free relay) Aaron Shackell (400 free) Kieran Smith (4×200 free relay, 400 free) Charlie Swanson (100 breast) Luca Urlando (200 fly) Luke Whitlock (800 free)

Olympics details

Swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games will be held at the Paris La Defense Arena, located in the city of Nanterre. Indoor swimming kicks off July 27 and runs through August 4; in total, 35 medal events will be competed.

The Olympic swimming competition concludes with the men’s and women’s open water (10km marathon swimming) races taking place Aug. 8-9. The full Team USA roster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be confirmed in July.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire