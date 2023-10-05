Gators aim to avenge 2022 shocker at Vanderbilt, rebound from Kentucky loss

Florida football’s visit from Vanderbilt has become a must-win game for Billy Napier’s Gators.

Coming off a 33-14 collapse at Kentucky, UF (3-2, 1-1 SEC) is an 18.5-point favorite against the struggling Commodores (2-4, 0-2). The memory of last season’s stunning loss to Clark Lea’s squad is difficult to shake, but last Saturday’s loss will provide plenty of motivation.

“There’s no sugarcoating it,” Napier said. “There’s urgency to do everything better.”

Similar to last weekend’s defeat in Lexington, Gators were undone by turnovers and penalties along with lack of physicality last season at Vanderbilt. UF looks to clean up its act during homecoming weekend and regain some confidence before six difficult games, beginning Oct. 14 at South Carolina.

“We know what winning football looks like,” Napier said. “Certainly Saturday [at Kentucky] was not that.”

Quick slant: The Gators have lost once at home to Vanderbilt since 1945 — a 31-17 defeat during a 4-8 season in 2013 when James Franklin coached the Commodores before leaving for Penn State. Vandy’s 2021 trip to Gainesville ended in a 42-0 loss, the last shutout recorded by Florida’s defense. Napier is 8-2 at the Swamp.

Coaches: Lea, 9-21 in 3rd season; Napier, 9-9 in 2nd season (49-21 overall)

About Vanderbilt: The Commodores have lost four straight games, including SEC contests at home against Kentucky and Missouri by 17 points each. Vanderbilt averages just 97.3 rushing yards after star tailback Ray Davis transferred to Kentucky, where he ran for 280 yards against Florida. Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann’s 53.8% completion rate is last in the SEC while his 129.29 rating is 13th of 14 starters. Lea’s defense allows an league-worst average of 33.3 points. Against UF’s struggling offensive line, edge rusher CJ Taylor could cause problems — he has 5.5 tackles for loss including 3 sacks. Senior punter Matthew Hayball leads the conference with a 50.9-yard average and could leave the Gators in bad field position.

About Florida: The Gators’ offense should be able to keep Vanderbilt off balance. Quarterback Graham Mertz’s efficiency and UF’s talent at tailback will test a Commodores’ defense allowing 4.2 yards per carry and 261 yards a game to rank 12th in the SEC in each metric. Yet, the Gators’ offensive line has struggled to protect Mertz (12 sacks) or generate push for a run game averaging just 94 yards against FBS foes. UF’s defense aims to rebound from an embarrassing day at Kentucky. The Gators were on their heels from the jump against the Wildcats’ run game. Linebackers Shemar James and Scooby Williams had been a formidable tandem all season — and should be again against Vandy. A host of UF defenders, led by tackle Cam Jackson, safety Jordan Castell, cornerback Jalen Kimber, look to redeem themselves to prove last week’s flop was a one-off.

3 things to watch

UF’s vertical passing game: Mertz’s eye-popping, SEC-leading 79.1% completion rate is a product of the 22-year-old’s accuracy and grasp of the offense, but also a lack of aggressiveness. The Gators are last in the league with 6 passes of 30 yards or longer, two of them during a desperate comeback bid at Kentucky. Vanderbilt has allowed 10, tied for second to last in the conference and giving the Gators license to attack.

Turnovers: Vanderbilt leads the SEC with 12 while Florida has generated just 1 in five games, leaving the Gators tied with Texas A&M for a league-worst minus-4 margin.

Vanderbilt WR Will Sheppard: The senior is the Commodores one big-time weapon and focus of opposing secondaries. Yet his 7 touchdowns are second in the SEC. The Gators lead the league in pass defense (144 ypg), despite veteran cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. allowing 2 touchdowns and committing an end-zone pass interference in 2023.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN; Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 109 or 190

Weather: 80 degrees, 58% rain chance

Favorite: Florida 18.5 points

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com

