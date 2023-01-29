Gators adding former Auburn OC to staff as analyst

Billy Napier added former Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau to his staff on Sunday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

Kiesau will serve as an analyst for Napier’s Florida Gators. He spent the last two years working his way up from analyst to offensive coordinator with the Tigers but was fired along with several other staff members (including head coach Bryan Harsin) on Halloween. Napier is familiar with Kiesau from their time coaching at Alabama together in 2015 and obviously still sees value in him in a more minor position.

It’s too soon to tell how large of a role Kiesau will play, but he does have extensive experience calling plays for Boise State, Colorado, Fresno State and Washington in addition to Auburn. Napier was criticized at times during his first year for mismanaging time and playcalling, so Kiesau could help out there.

He’s also specialized in coaching quarterbacks in the past, so Kiesau could work with what is essentially a clean slate in the quarterbacks room. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is just getting settled in Gainesville, and Jack Miller III has spent just a few weeks practicing as Florida’s starter after recovering from a thumb injury and taking over for Anthony Richardson.

It is worth noting that Auburn’s passing game didn’t thrive while Kiesau was there. Instead, it was the rushing attack that led the way, and Florida has a solid foundation on the ground. Both Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne return after serving as one of the best backfield tandems in the game last year.

Kiesau certainly has a lot of talent to work with in Gainesville and is familiar with what it takes to win in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire