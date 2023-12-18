Gators add Oregon DB, third transfer portal commit in 24 hours

Billy Napier and Co. have been busy in the college football transfer portal since Sunday, adding a pair of veteran players on Sunday before adding their third on Monday morning.

Former Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges announced his decision via a Twitter post on his personal account — 13 days after he announced his intent to enter the portal. He had reportedly received offers from other schools including the Kentucky Wildcats, Temple Owls, Houston Cougars, Washington Huskies, Pitt Panthers, Vanderbilt Commodores and Baylor Bears before choosing the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound defender played four seasons with the Ducks, Bridges played in 42 games, recording 90 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. His peak came in 2022 when he started all 13 games, amassing 49 tackles (including a tackle for a loss), three interceptions and a forced fumble at cornerback that season.

The fifth-year junior’s role in 2023 was much smaller than in 2022, taking 205 snaps this fall against 704 last season.

Bridges joins former San Diego State Aztecs offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and former Penn Quakers defensive lineman Joey Slackman as the newly minted Gators.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire