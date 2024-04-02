Gators add Magnolia State tight end to upcoming official visit list

Billy Napier and Co.’s early summer schedule is quickly filling up as Florida football continues to slate some of the top prep prospects in the nation for official visits to the Swamp.

One of the latest names added to the list of visitors is three-star tight end Micah Jones out of Madison (Mississippi) County in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound end has visited the Gators twice this calendar year already and is now set to return for the weekend of May 31 on an official visit, according to Swamp247.

It is the first and only OV the high school junior has set so far.

Previous visit to the Swamp

On his most recent visit to Gainesville in March, Jones shadowed current freshman running back Kahnen Daniels to give the recruit an immersive experience on campus.

“Obviously (Daniels) is a Mississippi guy that went to Florida,” Jones said last month following the visit. “We kind of got a connection. I got to really ask questions of him and see how his experience has been there. The weather, you know the place.”

There were also lessons on how to communicate with the coaching staff as well as some other tricks of the trade.

“The coaches, with how you talk to them now is what you’re going to get even becoming a player. He told me early enrolling would be a good thing for me. Trying to get acclimated with college and the schedule. He’s been a real good person to talk to these past couple of days.”

Other schools in contention

While the three-star prospect has not officially released a list of preferred schools, he has dropped hints along the way for teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Florida. The Colorado Buffaloes might also be in the mix as well.

Recruiting summary

Jones is ranked No. 460 overall and No. 27 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 583 and 32, respectively.

The Magnolia State product has a crystal ball prediction for Ole Miss according to 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also heavily favors the Rebs with a 90.3% chance of signing him. Florida and the Mississippi State Bulldogs lag well behind at 6.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire