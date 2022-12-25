Gators add IMG Academy QB as preferred walk-on

Florida added another member to its recruiting class of 2023, three-star IMG Academy quarterback Parker Leise, who will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

Leise announced his commitment to the university on Christmas Eve via social media. The news comes just days after the early signing period closed during which Florida head coach Billy Napier indicated that the team would be seeking a fifth quarterback for the roster.

The Gators expect four scholarship quarterbacks to be on the roster next season: Jack Miller III, Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, redshirt freshman Max Brown and true freshman Jaden Rashada. Leise is a pro-style quarterback who likes to stay in the pocket, which is different from most of the quarterbacks Napier likes to bring in.

Leise held offers from Butler, Kansas, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo among others but chose to take the PWO path and stay in Florida. IMG Academy, of course, is in Bradenton, but Leise hails from Prairie Village, Kansas, so beating out the Jayhawks is significant.

Story continues

Although Leise had an up-and-down year at IMG, he has the physical tools to be successful at the collegiate level. Standing at 6-foot-2-inches and 215 pounds, he has the size most coaches want at the signal caller position. He’ll spend time with the scout team in hopes of developing his game for the future.

Related

Gators third-year sophomore DB leaves via transfer portal This Gators signee among 247Sports' ready-to-play recruits in 2023 This Florida linebacker just declared for the 2023 NFL draft Florida's 2023 recruiting class is loaded with early enrolees Florida OT Michael Tarquin entering transfer portal

List

247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings top 25 after early signing day

High School Football - Recruiting

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 things that will happen in 2023 in Florida Gators sports

List

Billy Napier's 2023 recruiting class has best blue-chip ratio since Urban Meyer

List

Here's what Billy Napier said after early national signing day

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire