Gators add former UConn quarterback as preferred walk-on

Florida is adding former Connecticut and NC State quarterback Micah Leon to the roster as a preferred walk-on, according to All Gators’ Zach Goodall.

Leon most recently played for the Connecticut Huskies from 2019-2021 before entering the transfer portal for a second time. He started his college career at North Carolina State as a walk-on but transferred from there after redshirting in 2017 and riding the bench in 2018.

He never ended up getting much playing time at UConn despite coming in on scholarship. Leon made just one appearance for the Huskies in 2021, but he did complete 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 62 yards.

In high school, Leon spent time with American Heritage Del Ray Stallions during an FHSAA 3A state championship run. He transferred to Boca Raton High to serve as a captain for the Bobcats his senior year and finished the season with 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air while adding 555 yards and another 11 touchdowns on the ground.

This will be his final season of eligibility, which could give him a leg up on UF’s other walk-on quarterbacks, freshmen Parker Leise (IMG Academy) and Jordan Gile (Chattanooga Christian School). Leise is already on campus, and Gile is a commit.

Florida will have Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III and redshirt freshman Max Brown to handle the bulk of the snaps under center this year.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire