Gators add final touch to 2022 recruiting class with this 4-star athlete

National signing day may be in the rearview mirror, but it’s not too late to add to the class of 2022.

Billy Napier did just that on Wednesday by earning the commitment of four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham. It came down to the wire between Florida and Oregon. After visiting both schools late in the cycle, the Van Nuys, California athlete decided to delay his announcement until a week after national signing day.

The big moment came just after 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports HQ. Boardingham teased both schools before placing the orange cap on his head and giving a celebratory chomp.

“It was a tough decision,” Boardingham said, according to 247Sports. “That’s why I couldn’t decide last week when the signing period started up. I wanted to give myself a few extra days but late last week, probably around Thursday is when I felt good about it.”

Despite being across the country from his high school, Boardingham said he felt more comfortable at Florida than anywhere else. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and tight ends coach William Peagler were his main contacts at the university along with head coach Napier.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pounder played on both sides of the ball as a senior and could do the same at the college level. He’s most likely to contribute on offense at tight end, but he can also play defensive end and linebacker.

Boardingham is the No. 31 athlete in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Florida’s 2022 recruiting class jumped up to No. 16 overall and No. 7 in the Southeastern Conference by adding him.

