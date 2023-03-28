Gators add fifth commitment to 2024 recruiting class

Berrien High (Nashville, Georgia) safety Josiah Davis announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Monday.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound defensive back picked Florida over Kentucky, Louisville, NC State and Tennessee to become the fifth commitment in Florida’s 2024 recruiting class.

Davis was in town on Saturday and let head coach Billy Napier know that he was going to announce his decision in the following days. Quickly bonding with the team’s new defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong, among other coaches on the staff, played a large role in his decision.

“Florida is just a great school overall, football and academic-wise,” Davis said to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “The bond I have with the coaches, especially coach CJ, coach Bateman, and Coach Armstrong. They treat me very special every time I visit up there.”

Davis is a three-star recruit, according to both 247Sports and On3. He comes in at No. 461 overall on the On3 industry ranking’s national list and at No. 39 among safeties in the class.

He joins five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, four-star linebackers Myles Graham and Adarius Hayes and four-star running back Chauncey Bowens in the class of 2024.

Florida is now up to No. 3 in the national recruiting rankings, according to On3, but there’s still plenty of time for things to change in either direction.

