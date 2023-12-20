Gators add blue-chip legacy linebacker to 2024 signing haul

The early signing period bonanza continued on Wednesday morning as Billy Napier and the Florida Gators were signing their commits like a rabid game of Hungry Hippos.

Among the several early signings was four-star legacy linebacker Myles Graham out of Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz. The standout defender is the son of Gator great Earnest Graham, who played running back in Gainesville from 1998 to 2002 before also competing in the NFL.

The younger Graham is no slouch himself, earning blue-chip grades across the board for his talents on the opposite side of the ball from his dad. He also inherited the leadership gene from his father.

“I was the first one in the class, so I recruited everyone in the class,” he told Swamp247. “I am going to be really active. We all are recruiting and trying to build the best class. [DJ Lagway] has earned [the ace recruiter tab], but I am going to show him this weekend. He’s earned it and I am proud of him.”

The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pound student-athlete was recruited by inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, who has formed a tight bond with the prep prospect over the course of Florida’s courtship.

“He’s a great coach, and a really constructive coach,” he previously said of Bateman. “I love the way he coaches and he’s a great recruiter as well. He didn’t just recruit me, he made sure he was like another role model for me in my life. He’s a great dude and a great man.”

Not only did Graham stand out on defense, but he also put up some tidy numbers on the other side of the ball too in high school. According to MaxPreps’ stats, he rushed for 1,752 yards on 232 attempts (7.6 yards per game) in 44 games at Buchholz along with 26 touchdowns and four 100-plus yard games. He also caught 28 passes for 461 yards and six scores.

Nonetheless, he is expected to play exclusively on defense in the Swamp.

Graham is ranked No. 51 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 61 and 5, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire