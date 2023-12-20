Gators add another blue-chip LB to early signing period recruiting haul

The list of names of prep prospects to sign their letter of intents with Florida football continues to grow on the opening day of the early signing period. Wednesday morning’s events have been exciting so far — save for one major piece of bad news.

Nonetheless, optimism is in full flow among the Gator Nation as one of the top 10 recruiting classes coalesces for the Orange and Blue. That good mojo got another boost when four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles out of Onley (Maryland) Our Lady Good Counsel made things official.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound defender committed to Florida back in mid-June after fielding offers from many top schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans.

The Gators coaching staff — particularly defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman — has been completely transparent with the talented student-athlete and that honestly has borne fruit with the Chiles.

“They told me they are young,” Chiles told Swamp247. “Coach Armstrong and Coach Bateman have been transparent with me and told me how much they need me and how much they want me. I believe in what coach (Billy) Napier has in store.”

That patience does not come without a reward.

“They say they are going to bring me off the edge and inside. Being able to move around, make plays and putting me in position to make plays, that is why I am excited for it. I trust coach Armstrong and what he has in store, so I am ready.

Chiles is ranked No. 92 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 122 and 9, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire