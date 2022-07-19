Gators to get 5th visit from this 4-star ATH for Friday Night Lights

Less than two weeks ahead of Florida football’s next big event on the recruiting front, news of more and more of the nation’s top prep prospects accepting their invites to Friday Night Lights and the team cookout at the end of July continues to roll in.

The latest to confirm his intent to attend is four-star athlete Fred Gaskin III from down the road at Vanguard High in Ocala, who is expected to make it to the former event while missing out on the latter due to a schedule conflict with a camp that day.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 182-pound in-state blue-chipper is expected to play a role in the defensive backfield, most likely at safety. He has warmed up well to Florida’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney so far, offering the following to Gators Online after a recent visit.

“His coaching style, I’m not going to lie, is pretty good. He’s really understanding with how players play. He is all about his development. If you listen to what he says and how he explains it, it worked every time he explained something new to me.”

The Gators are currently out front in his recruitment, with other schools such as the Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions and South Carolina Gamecocks also in the mix, among others.

Gaskin is currently ranked No. 141 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 162 and 12, respectively. Florida currently has a solid edge on the competition for his talents, sitting at a 68.9% chance of signing him per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with Miami in second at 16.2%.

