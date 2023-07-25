Gators to get this 5-star 2025 OT on campus this weekend

A big recruiting weekend is coming up for Florida football bad Billy Napier and Co. host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander one what the Gators have to offer.

However, not all of the latest news is focused on that Saturday night bar-b-que in Hogtown, as five-star offensive tackle Solomon Thomas out of Jacksonville (Florida) Raines in the 2025 cycle told Swamp247 that he plans to be on campus the day after on Sunday, July 30.

Ahead of his trip to Gainesville, the 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound lineman will stop to see the South Carolina Gamecocks on July 28 and the Miami Hurricanes on the following day, culminating a weekend jet-set schedule.

Solomon is ranked No. 28 overall and No. 4 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 31 and 4, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has

