Florida basketball looking to dance in latest ESPN bracketology update

Wednesday saw Kansas State offensive assistants Conor Riley, Brian Anderson, Brian Lepak and Thad Ward meet with the media after practice inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. After sharing that he'd love to have nine of his players ready for the spotlight of college football Saturdays, Riley pointed out that he felt good about eight. Presumably, that group would consist of Christian Duffie, Taylor Poitier, Hayden Gillum, Hadley Panzer, Cooper Beebe, KT Leveston, Andrew Leingang and someone else that we are not privy to at the moment.