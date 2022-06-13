Gators get this 4-star offensive lineman on campus Monday

The busy weekend for Florida football’s recruiting team is over but the work continues into the week as Billy Napier and Co. host four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, an in-state target out of Orange Park, for an official visit on Monday. The new regime has had its work cut out with the 2023 prospect, who had initially soured on the Dan Mullen administration but has since warmed up to the new staff.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound lineman had received a couple of visits prior from co-offensive line coach Rob Sale in late April and again in mid-May while making the trek to the Swamp once back in March. Co-offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton has also been a major presence in his recruitment, and along with the rest of the coaching staff, they have made a positive impression on the young prospect according to Swamp247.

“I had a great time, my mom had a great time, and my friend had a great time,” Kearney offered in regard to his March visit. “It was a really good experience meeting all the coaches for the first time. They put on a show and I loved it.”

It also helps that Gainesville is close to home, which he denies being a significant factor in his decision but also makes it easier for the Gators to recruit him.

“I love Florida actually,” he admitted. “It’s close to home. That’s not really going to affect my decision, but a school this close to home is showing me what I like. They got all the tools that can help me to be developed into a great player and all that stuff.”

Kearney is currently ranked No. 128 overall and No. 6 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus him at Nos. 116 and 7, respectively. Florida is currently in the lead for his talents with a 53.3% chance of landing him, while the Florida State Seminoles and Arkansas Razorbacks follow at 17.7% and 15.1%, respectively.

