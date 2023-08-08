Gators make this 2025 4-star EDGE’s top schools list

The recruiting grind continues for Billy Napier and the Florida football program despite the dead period ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

On Monday, four-star edge defender Zahir Mathis out of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) Imhotep in the 2025 cycle released a list of 12 schools on his personal social media account which included the Orange and Blue.

Along with the Gators, the 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pound beast also included the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans and Florida State Seminoles among his top destinations.

The blue-chip prospect made visits to Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State this past June, with a visit to Penn State also made during the spring — which was the first school to offer him back in May 2021.

Mathis is ranked No. 42 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 60 and 8, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire