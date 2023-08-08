Gators make this 2025 4-star EDGE’s top schools list

Adam Dubbin
·1 min read

The recruiting grind continues for Billy Napier and the Florida football program despite the dead period ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

On Monday, four-star edge defender Zahir Mathis out of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) Imhotep in the 2025 cycle released a list of 12 schools on his personal social media account which included the Orange and Blue.

Along with the Gators, the 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pound beast also included the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans and Florida State Seminoles among his top destinations.

The blue-chip prospect made visits to Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State this past June, with a visit to Penn State also made during the spring — which was the first school to offer him back in May 2021.

Mathis is ranked No. 42 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 60 and 8, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire