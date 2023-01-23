Gators’ 2023 quarterback status one of biggest stories to follow

Things have been rough for the Florida football program of late, especially at the most important position on the field: quarterback. With Anthony Richardson departing to the NFL draft along with the drama that has followed a pair of Gators commits, Billy Napier and Co. cannot be feeling confident right now.

However, the Orange and Blue are not the only program undergoing turmoil with their signal-caller corps as they join four other schools in Sports Illustrated writer Richard Johnson’s list of top undetermined QB situations heading into 2023. Here is what he has to offer on Florida, which will come across as rather obvious.

There may not be a more unclear quarterback situation in the country than what Anthony Richardson leaves behind at Florida. As the Jaden Rashada saga continues behind the scenes, the Gators have Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and bowl game starter Jack Miller on the depth chart. That’s a relatively bare cupboard unless Florida plans to hit on someone in the spring transfer portal cycle.

Not only have the Gators faced the above-mentioned attrition under center, but they also lost Jalen Kitna after he was charged with possession of child pornography as well as Marcus Stokes, who was dismissed from the program after a video of him using a racial slur surfaced on social media. Suffice it to say, it has not been a great few months in Gainesville.

Florida fans will get their first chance to assess the quarterback situation for themselves if and when the Gators play in their annual Orange and Blue game, for which a date and time has yet to be set.

