Gatorade revives ‘Is It In You?’ ad with Caitlin Clark, Michael Jordan and more athletes

Caitlin Clark has some pretty heady company in a new Gatorade commercial.

The Indiana Fever star, ratings magnet and No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, who also has a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods, stars in a new ad for Gatorade narrated by Michael Jordan with music by Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

The spot also features other standout athletes, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and two-time track and field Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

“Everything about the game has changed, except for the most important thing: what you have inside,” Jordan says over a montage of athletes playing that also features Clark dribbling and a closeup shot of her with Gatorade-colored sweat on her face.

“It is what drives the game,” he continues over a black-and-white clip of Clark draining a deep shot.

The ad then shows a flurry of clips featuring Allen, McLaughlin-Levrone, Tatum and Wilson practicing and excelling in their respective sports.

“It refuses to be ignored. It sweats everything, turns an athlete into a legend. It demands respect. The game will always change, but it never will,” Jordan continues.

The commercial then ends with a black-and-white shot of Jordan, with beads of orange Gatorade on his face.

Caitlin Clark / Michael Jordan (Gatorade / YouTube)

“Gatorade: Is it in you?” he says as the spot draws to a close.

Gatorade is reviving the '90s tagline “Is It In You?” — and that famous Gatorade-colored sweat — in this new commercial, called “IT Hasn’t Changed,” ahead of the brand's 60th anniversary in 2025.

The spot will premiere during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 29 and highlights the next generation of athletes who have “IT,” according to Gatorade.

Jordan, of course, has long served as a Gatorade pitchman and famously appeared in a similar “Is It In You?” commercial years ago.

This is also not the first time the NBA legend has revived a popular Gatorade ad campaign, either.

In 2021, he and soccer great Mia Hamm returned for an update of their classic 1997 “Anything You Can Do” commercial. The new version also featured American soccer legend Abby Wambach and Jamaican track and field star Usain Bolt.

In the original commercial, Hamm and Jordan square off in basketball and soccer before drinking Gatorade and continuing to battle in fencing, tennis and track, with “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” playing underneath them.

