Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award finalists are announced

One of the most prestigious awards in high school football is down to three, with the Wednesday morning announcement of the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award finalists.

The finalists for the award:

Julian ‘Ju Ju’ Lewis (sophomore quarterback from Carollton, Georgia and already committed to USC)

Julian Sayin (senior quarterback from Carlsbad, California and committed to Alabama)

DJ Lagway (senior quarterback from Willis, Texas and committed to Florida)

Last year, Jackson Arnold, now a quarterback at Oklahoma, was the winner of the award. And the season before that, Penn State running back Nick Singleton took home the honor.

For those keeping track at home, that is two from the SEC and one from the Big Ten among the finalists.

Some of the more notable recipients of the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award include Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning and Kyler Murray. It was first given out in 1985 to future NFL quarterback Jeff George.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports