Gator Nation reacts to Florida basketball’s historic win over Kentucky

The Florida men’s basketball program did something it had not done in over two decades on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena.

The Gators, led by a trio of players with at least 20 points scored, outlasted the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime, 94-91, to earn their first victory over a top-10 ranked team since pulling off the coup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2003.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Orange and Blue while representing the team’s first Quadrant 1 triumph. Todd Golden’s gang has been trending upward of late and, hopefully, that will continue into February.

The game had a late finish on the East Coast but that did not stop the Gator Nation from firing up the Twitter app to join their UF comrades, continuing well into the morning hours as well. Take a look at some of the reactions to Florida’s big win below.

My VBDI TEAM OF THE

NIGHT is FLORIDA as the @GatorsMBK in overtime at Rupp Arena beat @Kentucky MBB 94-91for their 1st Quad 1 win . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 1, 2024

Last year Gators beat top ranked Tennessee on my Bday. Today they get the cats on the road LFG!!!!!!!! — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) February 1, 2024

Walter Clayton saved this game in regulation with this 3. He also hit the go-ahead 3 to take the lead back from Kentucky permanently in Overtime. What a win 🐊 pic.twitter.com/275sxbbvmn — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) February 1, 2024

Florida wins at Rupp Arena in overtime. Biggest win of the Todd Golden era, and potentially a season-changing, defining win for the Gators. — Florida Basketball Hour (@FloridaBBHour) February 1, 2024

Hey @KentuckyMBB, this was the first time since 2003 the Gators beat a top-10 team on the road. Losers. pic.twitter.com/Anwd7P8EMa — Dan Thompson (@DKThompson) February 1, 2024

The importance of this win for @GatorsMBK can not be overstated. Florida entered 14-0 against quad 2-4. And 0-6 against quad 1. Taking down top-10 Kentucky changes everything. First road win over a top-10 team in 20 years. Gutsy performance. #Gators pic.twitter.com/FFlJC22BUR — Big Will (@BigWillLevenson) February 1, 2024

That’s a bad loss I know we were underhanded but considering our resume, losing a home game to Florida is not good And that last play of regulation was awful — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 1, 2024

That Kentucky and Florida game was nice ! — JUSTICE🃏 (@JusticeLindsey2) February 1, 2024

You can’t say enough about Zyon Pullin. Did everything tonight. Stud — Depressed Gators Fan (@BlueeeOrrrange) February 1, 2024

Walter Clayton is Him!!!! I don't want the ball in anyone else's hand when the games on the line. He never looks rushed. Just Calm, Cool, and Collected. — chris alford (@falford21) February 1, 2024

Signature win for Todd Golden. Who knows how this season ends up but this is the most fun Gator team I’ve watched in years. They never quit 🐊 — Marshall (@MarshHurley) February 1, 2024

Mike White blew a double digit lead while Todd Golden went into Rupp and dominated? pic.twitter.com/ZTLa1sfgOZ — J (@UFPJR) February 1, 2024

That’s a massive, massive victory for Todd Golden and the Florida Gators, who are now winners of four straight while picking up their first Q1 win of the season. The pieces are starting to come together in Gainesville. — Cole Amundson (@playformarch) February 1, 2024

26 years ago today the Gators won at Kentucky, echoing their OT victory last night. Tyrese Samuel – 22 pts, 13 rebs, 4 blks, 4-5 FTs Zyon Pullin – 21 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts, 2 stls, just 2 TOs Walter Clayton – 23 pts, 7 threes, incl. the 🥶 💉 forcing OT

pic.twitter.com/2W7XjvA0rQ https://t.co/iTyLQLxLXb — 🇺🇸🇧🇸🇭🇹 Malik (🎶The 5-10 Freak🎶) (@MalikG) February 1, 2024

Time to watch again!! Roll the highlights 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0AAPEY3f3N — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2024

GOOD MORNING GATOR NATION 🐊 pic.twitter.com/5N2rSfhNNf — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2024

The Gators will travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the first game of the new month. The matchup is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2.

