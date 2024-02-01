Advertisement
Gator Nation reacts to Florida basketball’s historic win over Kentucky

Adam Dubbin
·4 min read
1

The Florida men’s basketball program did something it had not done in over two decades on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena.

The Gators, led by a trio of players with at least 20 points scored, outlasted the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime, 94-91, to earn their first victory over a top-10 ranked team since pulling off the coup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2003.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Orange and Blue while representing the team’s first Quadrant 1 triumph. Todd Golden’s gang has been trending upward of late and, hopefully, that will continue into February.

The game had a late finish on the East Coast but that did not stop the Gator Nation from firing up the Twitter app to join their UF comrades, continuing well into the morning hours as well. Take a look at some of the reactions to Florida’s big win below.

GAME. SET. MATCH.

Dickie V weighs in

So does this Gator great

Here's the big shot

Facts

Some people are getting spicy

The signature win the Gators needed

The Kentucky contingent offer their thoughts

The's a cordial way of putting it

You could say Pullin helped pull the Gators through this one

Praising Clayton

The Gator Nation never quits

This sport doesn't make sense sometimes

I love it when a plan comes together

Just amazing

Let's Go!

Check the highlights

Morning after

Next up

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The Gators will travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the first game of the new month. The matchup is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2.

