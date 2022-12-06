This Gator was named to College Football News’ Freshman All-American First Team

When talking about Florida’s standout freshmen in 2022, names like Trevor Etienne and Shemar James quickly come to mind, but it’s offensive tackle Austin Barber who made College Football News’ Freshman All-American First Team on Tuesday.

Etienne and James received honorable mentions, but it’s Barber who has cemented himself as one of the top young offensive linemen in the country. He started the season as Florida’s sixth offensive lineman but quickly stepped into a starting role once right tackle Michael Tarquin went down. Barber ended up starting five games for UF and playing over 600 snaps this season.

Pro Football Focus gave Barber an offensive grade of 80.7, which is good for 12th best among players that aren’t draft eligible this year. The numbers say he’s a better run blocker (80.3) than a pass blocker (75.9), but he’s got at least another year to get even better. Florida’s offensive line allowed just 15 sacks this season, which is good for the second-best number in the SEC and a share of the No. 15 spot nationally.

Etienne’s honorable mention status might surprise some Gators fans, but splitting carries with Montrell Johnson Jr. (and Nay'Quan Wright early in the year) ate into his production. He finished the year with 705 yards and six touchdowns on 110 carries.

James played in all 12 games for the Gators and started three of those en route to a 40-tackle season that ranked second among SEC true freshmen. He should be a starter for the Gators next season with the departure of Ventrell Miller.

