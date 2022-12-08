This Gator named to The Athletic’s First-Team All-American

Florida Gators offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence has been named to The Athletic’s All-American team as a member of the First Team.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 347-pound senior was a vital part of the Florida run game. He transferred to Florida from Louisiana, joining Billy Napier in the move from Lafayette to Gainesville. He brought stability and familiarity in a run game that became the Gators’ offensive identity.

The offensive line was a position of need before Napier was hired and brought Torrence with him to the SEC. Once Torrence was brought in, the unit flourished. They finished the season No. 1 in SEC yards per carry (5.84), and second in the SEC in sacks allowed (12) and tackles for loss allowed per game (4). Torrence was also named to the First-Team All-SEC team for his role in one of the best offensive lines in the conference.

Here is what The Athletic College Football Staff said about Torrence in their All-American piece:

G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida: The Louisiana transfer starred in the Sun Belt and continued to be a mauler in the run game in the SEC for a Florida team that ranks 10th in yards before contact per rush and third in yards per rush. Individually, he didn’t allow a sack and was penalized zero times, per PFF.

Unfortunately for the Gators, Torrence will be unavailable for the upcoming bowl game. In fact, the Gators will finish their season with a depleted roster after over a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. Other top players like Anthony Richardson and Ventrell Miller have also declared for the NFL draft and will not be playing against the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl. That game will be played on Dec. 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. EST and broadcast on ESPN.

