Which Gator is mostly likely to be drafted in 2023, per ESPN?

ESPN isn’t shy with the Anthony Richardson love. Many draft experts have pegged him as a first-round talent, and he’s the natural response when asked “who is the best NFL prospect on the 2022 Florida Gators?”

It’s not too surprising to see Richardson’s name at the top of such a list put together by ESPN, but they did hedge their bets in case Florida’s first-year starting quarterback doesn’t live up to the expectations of both fans and coaches. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is No. 2 on the list and has been considered an NFL-caliber athlete for some time.

“When you think of potential and ceiling at the quarterback position, Richardson fits,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. ” In limited action in 2021, he showed the arm strength, playmaking ability and poise to excite both the fan base and scouts. Now we have to see it over the course of a full season while he cuts down on interceptions; he had five on just 64 throws. There’s Round 1 potential, but Richardson has to play more first.

We can’t leave defensive tackle Gervon Dexter completely off our list. If Richardson fails to live up to expectations, Dexter is next in line as the Gators’ top prospect.”

Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence might be the unofficial Nos. 3 and 4 on that list. Both are veterans of the college game and are at Florida this season to boost their draft stock. Linebacker Ventrell Miller could sneak into the conversation if he has a strong bounce-back season after tearing his biceps last year.

Related

Gators QB ranked among top-25 at his position per Athlon Sports ESPN's 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all-time includes this Gator This 2024 4-star ATH is planning to visit Florida during the season

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 season openers we didn't see coming

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 most electric season-openers

The Swamp fireworks

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire