Gator inch up a spot in CBS Sports’ college basketball rankings

The college basketball transfer portal window closed this week and while those who entered before the deadline can still head off to new destinations, much of the movement has already taken place. Now that the dust has begun to settle the outlook for the coming season is becoming much more clear.

CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish has been updating his college basketball top 25-and-1 rankings during the offseason, accounting for the portal coups along the way, and has the Florida Gators among his top teams in the nation.

The Orange and Blue have been bouncing around in the lower half of the rankings but remain firmly in play this week. Parrish lifted Todd Golden’s gang a spot in this one — but down two from our last update — to No. 19.

“This ranking is based on Todd Golden’s Gators returning six of the top nine scorers — everybody besides Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel and Riley Kugel — from a team that secured a No. 7 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament,” his blurb reads.

“The transfer-portal additions of Alijah Martin (FAU) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) give Florida a pair of productive mid-major pieces, the former of whom helped Florida Atlantic make the 2023 Final Four.”

Florida ranks No. 24 in 247Sports’ college basketball transfer rankings having collected a trio of four-star recruits from the portal.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire