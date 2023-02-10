This Gator holds one of the most embarrassing college football records

The Florida Gators have seen some lofty highs over the course of their football program’s history but have also seen some valleys, from their peak seasons that saw two national championships in three years to their 0-10-1 season back in 1979. Overall, with a resume that includes three Heisman Trophy winners things have been better than they have worse.

However, one of the most embarrassing moments in school history came back in 1969, when quarterback John Reaves — the heir to the starting job under center after the legendary Steve Spurrier — through an unheard-of nine interceptions in a road matchup against the Auburn Tigers. The Orange and Blue came into the game ranked No. 7 while the Tigers sat at No. 17, and Ray Graves’ team lost their only game of the season, 38-12.

Those nine picks in that game were enough to make College Sports Wire’s top five individual records unlikely to be broken in college football, coming in at No. 5. Here is what author Patrick Conn had to offer on the ignominious distinction.

Hearing that a quarterback threw nine interceptions in a single game is almost unheard of. This would be the one record on our list that you wouldn’t want any part of. At some point, a head coach would either stick to running the football or put in the backup. However, in 1969 Florida stuck with quarterback John Reaves as he threw nine picks in a single game, it would have been 10 if a penalty didn’t negate it. It helped No. 17 Auburn upset No. 7 Florida on this day, 38-12.

Florida finished the season 9-1-1 after beating the Tennessee Volunteers in the Gator Bowl, 14-13.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire