This Gator highlighted in SI’s recent 2023 draft prospect watch list

Each week, Sports Illustrated highlights a group of players that stand out and have put NFL personnel on notice. This week, Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller makes the list on the back of his outstanding performance against Missouri last Saturday.

Miller is the unquestioned leader of the Florida defense. His presence is noticeable and his absence is even more noticeable. Miller is 3rd on the team with 40 total tackles. He also has one interception and one fumble recovery. What stands out the most, however, is Miller’s ability to be all over the field. His elite lateral movement allows him to close down gaps and minimize big yardage plays.

He is also a great player in coverage. Jaydon Hill got all the attention last week with his two interceptions, and rightfully so. What doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is Miller’s impact on the receiving routes that allowed Hill to get his two takeaways. Miller is going to make an NFL general manager really happy on day two of the draft. If he keeps playing the way he has this season, he might even creep up and be a first-round draft pick.

Miller’s next opportunity to improve his draft stock will be on Saturday when the Gators take on LSU. Billy Napier and LSU coach Brian Kelly will make their coaching debuts in the rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

