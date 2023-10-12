Gator great Shane Matthews named 2023 SEC Football Legend

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2023 SEC Football Legends class on Thursday, which included former standout quarterback Shane Matthews as the Gators’ representative this year.

The class is comprised of 14 former football stars who excelled on the gridiron at each of the current SEC member schools.

Matthews’ tenure ushered in the Steve Spurrier era when he was named the SEC Player of the Year in both 1990 and 1991. He was a letterman in all three of his seasons in Gainesville, finishing his collegiate career a three-time selection as an All-SEC quarterback while being also named a second-team All-American and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1991.

The SEC Football Legends class will be honored at the “Weekend of Champions” event on the opening days of December in Atlanta, Georgia. The group will be recognized prior to the start of the SEC Football Championship Game held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The full 2023 SEC Football Legends class is as follows.

ALABAMA – Andre Smith, Offensive Tackle, 2006-2008

ARKANSAS – Dick Bumpas, Defensive Tackle, 1968-1970

AUBURN – Ed King, Offensive Lineman, 1988-1990

FLORIDA – Shane Matthews, Quarterback, 1990-1992

GEORGIA – Knowshon Moreno, Running Back, 2007-2008

KENTUCKY – Wesley Woodyard, Linebacker, 2004-2007

LSU – James Britt, Defensive Back, 1979-1982

OLE MISS – Patrick Willis, Linebacker, 2003-2006

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Reggie Kelly, Tight End, 1995-1998

MISSOURI – Chase Coffman, Tight End, 2005-2008

SOUTH CAROLINA – Marcus Lattimore, Running Back, 2010-2012

TENNESSEE – Joey Kent, Wide Receiver, 1992-1996

TEXAS A&M – Ray Childress, Defensive Lineman, 1981-1984

VANDERBILT – Jamie Winborn, Linebacker, 1998-2000

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire