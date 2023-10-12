Advertisement

Gator great Shane Matthews named 2023 SEC Football Legend

Adam Dubbin
·1 min read

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2023 SEC Football Legends class on Thursday, which included former standout quarterback Shane Matthews as the Gators’ representative this year.

The class is comprised of 14 former football stars who excelled on the gridiron at each of the current SEC member schools.

Matthews’ tenure ushered in the Steve Spurrier era when he was named the SEC Player of the Year in both 1990 and 1991. He was a letterman in all three of his seasons in Gainesville, finishing his collegiate career a three-time selection as an All-SEC quarterback while being also named a second-team All-American and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1991.

The SEC Football Legends class will be honored at the “Weekend of Champions” event on the opening days of December in Atlanta, Georgia. The group will be recognized prior to the start of the SEC Football Championship Game held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The full 2023 SEC Football Legends class is as follows.

  • ALABAMA – Andre Smith, Offensive Tackle, 2006-2008

  • ARKANSAS – Dick Bumpas, Defensive Tackle, 1968-1970

  • AUBURN – Ed King, Offensive Lineman, 1988-1990

  • FLORIDA – Shane Matthews, Quarterback, 1990-1992

  • GEORGIA – Knowshon Moreno, Running Back, 2007-2008

  • KENTUCKY – Wesley Woodyard, Linebacker, 2004-2007

  • LSU – James Britt, Defensive Back, 1979-1982

  • OLE MISS – Patrick Willis, Linebacker, 2003-2006

  • MISSISSIPPI STATE – Reggie Kelly, Tight End, 1995-1998

  • MISSOURI – Chase Coffman, Tight End, 2005-2008

  • SOUTH CAROLINA – Marcus Lattimore, Running Back, 2010-2012

  • TENNESSEE – Joey Kent, Wide Receiver, 1992-1996

  • TEXAS A&M – Ray Childress, Defensive Lineman, 1981-1984

  • VANDERBILT – Jamie Winborn, Linebacker, 1998-2000

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire