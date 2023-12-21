Gator great, father of 2024 signee dissatisfied with Florida’s process

The Gator Nation has been restless since a disappointing early signing day that saw three blue-chip recruits flip, leading Florida to a disappointing outcome.

Among the many voicing their complaints on social media was former UF star running back and father of a 2024 four-star signee, who took to Twitter to express his sentiments.

Earnest Graham, who played running back in Gainesville from 1998 to 2002 before also competing in the NFL, was unhappy about the overall experience his son Myles received during his recruitment.

“My son was raised to understand the business as it exists but there has been new levels of disconnect with this program that I have NEVER ever experienced. No calls, no communication and the dryest experience imaginable. I’m just going to START there.”

That is a very discouraging thing to hear if you are a Florida fan, especially considering his son has taken on a leadership role among the incoming recruits.

“I was the first one in the class, so I recruited everyone in the class,” Myles told Swamp247. “I am going to be really active. We all are recruiting and trying to build the best class.”

The elder Graham did not immediately elaborate on what he meant when he said, “I’m just going to START there,” but it insinuates that he has further grievances with the program. Given the roots the family has in Gainesville, one hopes that the rift is quickly resolved.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire