Yankees’ Luis Severino catches Kyle Tucker stealing home while the pitcher was fixing his PitchCom device

Well, this was certainly an attempt by Kyle Tucker.
Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out Thursday night when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device. Alex Bregman had just hit a two-run double to put Houston up 2-0 and Tucker was on third with two outs in the third inning. With Yuli Gurriel at-bat, a frustrated Severino took off his cap and held the PitchCom speaker to his ear, apparently unable to hear instructions from catcher Jose Trevino.
The Houston Astros wrapped up a stretch of nine straight games against New York teams Thursday night with another win over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman hit a two-run double early and the Astros held on for the 2-1 victory. Houston went 3-2 against the major league-leading Yankees and swept four games with the Mets, who had baseball’s second best record before being overtaken by the Astros.
