From Gator to Bulldog: Georgia football adds Florida running back Trevor Etienne

Georgia football has added a player from the transfer portal that should make an impact as a primary ball-carrier for the Bulldogs.

Former Florida running back Trevor Etienne provides SEC experience to a backfield that could be losing its top two rushers and wasn’t deep this past season.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Jennings, La., native was the Gators second leading rusher with 753 yards and 8 touchdowns. He split the workload with Montrell Johnson Jr.

Etienne told On3.com Sunday that he had committed to Georgia.

Georgia seniors Daijun Edwards (818 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Kendall Milton (700 yards, 12 touchdowns) are likely to move on to the NFL.

Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, rushed for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons at Florida. He added 21 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown this season and averaged 24.9 yards on kickoff returns.

“Trevor's been great for the Gators," Florida coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "That's what I would say. I've got nothing but respect for Trevor. His attitude, his practice habits, his contribution to the team, nothing but respect. We wish him well going forward."

The Bulldogs at running back return freshman Roderick Robinson and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul.

Sophomore Branson Robinson is coming off a ruptured patella tendon.

Georgia added three running backs in this signing class: four-stars Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. and three-star Chauncey Bowens.

