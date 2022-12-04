It’s the Gator Bowl for South Carolina: Showdown vs. Notre Dame locked in

South Carolina is reportedly headed to the Sunshine State for its bowl destination.

USC will take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, per the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The game will be shown on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. that day.

South Carolina hasn’t played in the Gator Bowl since 1987, but has played in the game on four different occasions. The Gamecocks played their first ever bowl game in Jacksonville in 1946 and appeared in the contest again in 1980 and 1984. USC is 0-4 in its Gator Bowl appearances.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The State last week the Gator Bowl was extremely interested in the Gamecocks, noting they hadn’t played in the game in decades and the school’s proximity to Jacksonville.

USC appeared in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2021, downing North Carolina 38-21 and finishing the season 7-6.

Beamer became just the second head coach in school history to win a bowl game in his first season at the helm in Columbia. If he were to win this year’s game, he’d be the first South Carolina coach to win bowl games in his first two years on the job.

South Carolina capped its regular season with wins over No. 8 Clemson and No. 5 Tennessee en route to an 8-4 mark. The victories over the Tigers and Volunteers marked the first time the Gamecocks had ever beaten top 10 opponents in back-to-back weeks.

USC last won bowl games in consecutive years when it won four-straight between 2011 to 2014.

