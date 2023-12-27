What Gator Bowl records are unbreakable? Bobby Bowden's final game as FSU coach tops the list

The late Bobby Bowden gets a kiss from his wife Ann after the Seminoles beat West Virginia in 2010 in front of 84,219, the largest crowd in Gator Bowl history.

JACKSONVILLE – The Taxslayer Gator has been a part of the college post-season landscape since 1946. It’s the sixth-oldest bowl game and the second-oldest of any Florida bowl, trailing the Orange Bowl by 10 years.

There has been a steady parade of Heisman Trophy winners and legendary coaches who have ended their seasons in Jacksonville.

Bear Bryant, Shug Jordan, Bobby Dodd, Joe Paterno, Vince Dooley, Bobby Bowden, Steve Spurrier, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Frank Beamer are examples of the coaches to prowl the sidelines at the Gator Bowl and Lamar Jackson, George Rogers, Earl Campbell, Pat Sullivan and John David Crow won Heismans.

With 78 years of history behind it, the game also has an impressive record book. It’s populated by Heisman winners, consensus All-Americans and players who gave it their last, best shot and never made it in the NFL.

Records are also made to be broken, or so they say. But here are the most impressive Gator Bowl records that may never fall:

Attendance: The Bowden game rules

When Bobby Bowden announced his retirement from Florida State after 34 seasons in 2009, he had a 6-6 team, the bare minimum to be bowl-eligible.

That’s until former Gator Bowl president Rick Catlett swung into action. Recognizing the value of Bowden coaching his final game in Florida, he campaigned with FSU and the ACC to make it happen.

The result from FSU’s 33-21 victory is that Bowden went out a winner and the game drew a record 84,129 for any football game, college or pro.

Given the future of the new football stadium in Jacksonville (the current proposal is for a capacity of 62,000 for NFL games and the ability to expand to 71,500 for college) not only will the record never be broken but it will be a physical impossibility.

Longest run: Quincy Enuwa goes the distance

Nebraska wide receiver Quincy Enuwa took a short pass from Tommy Armstrong in the third quarter of the 2014 game against and went the distance – 99 yards.

He also scored on a 5-yard TD pass in the first half and caught four passes for 129 yards as the Cornhuskers beat Georgia 24-19.

Enuwa's record for the longest play from scrimmage can only be tied. Andre Debose of Florida had a 99-yard kickoff return in 2012

Interceptions: Jim Dooley rolls fours

One would wonder, after the first couple of interceptions, whether a quarterback would avoid that defensive back.

There was no avoiding Miami’s Jim Dooley against Clemson in 1952. He picked off Billy Hair four times in the Hurricanes’ 14-0 victory. Hair completed 6 of 20 passes that day.

Passes, completions, yards: Graham Harrell goes crazy

Texas Tech was going to put the ball in the air all day: that much was certain about Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense.

But quarterback Graham had an unworldly stat sheet. He completed 44 of 69 passes for 407 yards in the Red Raiders’ 31-28 victory over Virginia in 2008.

He holds the Gator Bowl record in all three categories, so it remains to be seen if any future Gator Bowl team comes in with an offense that prolific and that dependent on the pass.

Receptions: Ron Sellers unstoppable

Florida State terrorized defense in the mid-1960s with their potent offense and wide receiver Ron Sellers of Jacksonville was one of quarterback Kim Hammond’s favorite targets.

Sellers caught 14 passes for 145 yards in the 17-17 tie with Penn State. The closest anyone has come to that was one of Sellers’ teammates that day, Bill Moreman, who caught 12 passes.

Receiving yards: Bad Moon Rison

Michigan State’s Andre Rison (who would later play for the Jaguars) made the most of his nine receptions in a 34-27 loss to Georgia in the 1989 game.

Rison caught TD passes of 5, 50 and 55 yards from Bobby McAllister and set the Gator Bowl record with 252 yards receiving. Rison averaged 28.0 yards per catch, also a game record unlikely to be broken.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Quincy Enuwa's 99-yard touchdown among 'unbreakable' Gator Bowl records