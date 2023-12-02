The Gator Bowl is likely in UNC’s future to end season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are likely heading to Jacksonville for their bowl game to end the 2023 season.

After their Atlantic Coast Conference title hopes were dashed with four losses including back-to-back road losses at Clemson and NC State, and now they are just hoping to end the year on a positive note with a bowl game win.

While UNC won’t know where they are going until Sunday, one college football writer believes they will end up in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports put this out on X (Formerly Twitter) that he believes UNC will be in the Gator Bowl but the Pop Tarts Bowl is another option:

ACC bowl intel from sources heading into the weekend: *Barring last-minute change, Clemson expected to play in Holiday Bowl (San Diego) *Like last year, couple games fighting for Notre Dame. Expect ReliaQuest (Tampa) since Gator got Irish in 2022. *Pinstripe off table for… — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 1, 2023

The Gator Bowl has an SEC tie-in so it’s very likely UNC will be facing a team like Tennessee which would be an intriguing matchup. It would also be a rematch of the Music City Bowl from 2010.

Notre Dame is an option for the Gator Bowl as well but since they were there in 2022, it’s unlikely they would get it again.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire