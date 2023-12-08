Gator Bowl job opportunities: NFL opt-outs, portal opens up chances for younger players

With players opting out of bowl games to begin preparation for the NFL Combine and the draft and others hitting the transfer portal, many of the teams in bowls outside the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six games will be playing with different lineups.

But rather than lament about losing a few starters and some key backups, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said their departures only open up opportunities for freshmen -- including those who have redshirted all season -- and other underclassmen to prove themselves in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Dec. 29, 12 p.m., ESPN).

Tiger time: Clemson to play in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the 10th time, vs. Kentucky

Clemson (8-4) and Kentucky (7-5) have held their last three meetings in bowl games, the last at the 2009 Music City Bowl, a 21-13 Clemson victory.

Gator Bowl becomes a prelude to 2024 season

Stoops and Swinney are realistic: draft-eligible players and those eager to test the portal waters are going to go more readily in bowl games on the Gator's tier.

That makes the Gator Bowl somewhat of a prelude to spring practice and the spring game. Not that there's anything wrong with that because the chance to play in a bowl game might catapult a player up the depth chart for next season.

Ray Davis of Kentucky scores one of his three touchdowns on Nov. 25 in the Wildcats' 38-31 victory over Louisville.

"We've got some guys in the portal who won't be there, but our team will be equally excited, and we'll be ready to go," Stoops said during a teleconference on Thursday. "You definitely want to see some of your younger guys ... some young guys that maybe didn't get on the field as much as they'd like in the fall. There's certainly some talented players on both rosters."

Dabo Swinney said there is still motivation to win

Swinney said that regardless of who goes and who stays, it's a football game -- one that he wants to win badly, since his first bowl game as Clemson's coach was in the 2009 Gator Bowl, a 26-21 loss to Nebraska.

"It's a great opportunity for your football team when you have a chance to play a game," Swinney said. "You're going to have a chance to develop ... we're not just going to get ready for Kentucky, we're going to work on Clemson. We'll have a JV, if you will, and we'll take some time to really develop some of these guys. But you want to go try to win the game and I think it's a great opportunity for your veteran players."

With 20 days until the Gator Bowl, the Wildcats have 13 players in the transfer portal, one of them a starter, tight end Jordan Dingle.

Also leaving will be two backup quarterbacks Destin Wade and Kaiya Sheron and second-team wide receiver Dekel Crowdus.

Kentucky gets a boost with Ray Davis playing

Kentucky got huge news late Thursday when 1,000-yard running back Ray Davis announced on X (formerly Twitter) his intention to play in the Gator Bowl.

Ray Davis announced on X (formerly Twitter) his intention to play in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson is losing three key starters to an early out for the NFL, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and cornerback Nate Wiggins. Two starters have entered the portal, strong safety Andrew Mukuba and wide receiver Beaux Collins, as well as No. 2 quarterback Hunter Helms and backup cornerback Toriano Pride.

But like Kentucky, the Tigers got good news recently when linebacker Barrett Carter announced he would be back to his senior year.

Swinney joked that he might have to line up at cornerback in the game.

"Other than that, I think all hands are on deck," he said. "We have a team meeting on Sunday. We'll know a little more as we get to that point. But I know this -- we've got a team that's super-excited about being in the Gator Bowl and whatever we've got, we're going to have great preparation and we'll be excited to down there and compete."

Waiting in the wings: Players who might emerge in the Gator Bowl

Kentucky

Leaving: Tight ends Jordan Dingle and Izayah Cummings (portal).

Watch for: Sophomore Josh Kattus, who caught eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns this season. Kattus played high school football at a legendary program in Ohio, Archbishop Moeller, and was a three-star who was among the top 50 tight ends in the nation.

Leaving: Quarterbacks Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade (portal).

Watch for: Junior Deuce Hogan and sophomore Shane Hamm. While Kentucky hopes and prays starter Devin Leary stays upright, Hogan and Hamm at least have college experience, even if they haven't thrown a pass this season. Hogan is a transfer from Iowa and was the 15th-ranked pro-style quarterback coming out of high school in Grapevine, Texas. He completed 6 of 7 passes for the Wildcats in last year's 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Hamm played in seven games for Dayton in 2022, throwing for 701 yards and six touchdowns and finishing second on the team in rushing with 423 yards and three TDs.

Deuce Hogan of Kentucky looks for an open receiver against Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022.

Leaving: Running back JuTahn McClain (portal).

Watch for: Senior Ramon Jefferson. Ray Davis announced he's playing in the bowl game but Jefferson has played well in spots this season, with 187 yards and a 7.3 per-carry average. He piled up nearly 2,000 yards in 22 games with Sam Houston State and led the Bearkats to the FCS quarterfinals in 2021 when they went 11-1.

Clemson

Leaving: Middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (NFL)..

Watch for: Freshman Kobe McCloud. He's listed at 5 feet 10 and 225 pounds but packs a punch. He had 3.5 tackles for losses and excelled on special teams and yes, he's the brother of former Tiger Ray Ray McCloud, who caught three passes for 22 yards on Nov. 12 for the 49ers when they beat the Jaguars 34-3.

Leaving: Cornerback Nate Wiggins (NFL),

Watch for: Freshman Shelton Lewis. He broke up six passes this season and was ACC rookie of the week when he broke up four passes and returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. He was the Georgia 400-meter state champion in 2021 with Stockbridge High School.

Clemson freshman cornerback Shelton Lewis (14) returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown against Georgia Tech on Nov. 11.

Leaving: WR Beaux Collins (portal).

Watch for: Freshman Ronan Hanifan. He hasn't caught a pass this season but was the immediate backup behind Collins. Hanifan is a superb athlete and played football and lacrosse at the Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in Boston. He played safety, linebacker and wide receiver and was a top-10 player in Massachusetts by every recruiting service. His brother Shane is a backup quarterback at Boston College and their father Dan was the quarterback for Boston University's last football season in 1997.

