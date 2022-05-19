This Gator is among The Athletic’s most intriguing SEC prospects

Florida football had a weak showing in the 2022 NFL draft with just three former Gators getting their names called during the seven rounds of selections a few weeks ago. Much of that is attributable to a recession in talent due in part to former head coach Dan Mullen’s negligence on the recruiting trail.

Fortunately, brighter days are likely ahead for the Orange and Blue as new head coach Billy Napier assumes the helm and attempts to steer the ship back in the right direction. However, there is at least one holdover from the previous era who is poised to make some noise in the 2023 NFL draft — specifically, quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The electric signal-caller had an up-and-down redshirt freshman season, displaying moments of absolute brilliance while also demonstrating a need for improvement in his gameday skills as well as an inability to remain healthy. Nonetheless, the media in general view the Gainesville native as a future star for the Gators as well as a potential pro.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner recently reviewed the Southeastern Conference and listed which player from each school was the most intriguing NFL draft prospect, with the obvious selection being made for Florida. Here is a look at his justification for picking Richardson, as well as a few other potential players.

Richardson is a redshirt sophomore who’s made just 66 pass attempts in his college career. There are moments when it looks like Richardson is a long way off. And then there are electric moments when he looks like a future star (the second half vs. LSU, for example). The 6-4, 237-pounder has undeniable physical traits with his arm and legs. Everyone at Florida gets a fresh start with Billy Napier. And one of Napier’s first big tasks in Gainesville will be getting everything to click for Richardson. He has to walk before he can run. But if it takes off early for Richardson, watch out. Other Gator prospects to keep an eye on: Brenton Cox Jr. (Edge), Gervon Dexter (DL), Ventrell Miller (LB) and O’Cyrus Torrence (OL).

Story continues

AR-15 is as good of a bet as you can get on the Gators right now as far as his talent ceiling is concerned. Still, the questions surrounding his apparent fragility on the field will need to be answered before any can come of his celestial talent — it does not matter how good you are if you cannot play. However, if Richardson can jump that hurdle, there is a very good chance that he will make the leap to the pros in 2023.

Related

Florida football set to host this 4-star DL on official visit Florida's starting quarterback on PFF's 2023 NFL draft watch list The Athletic thinks Florida football's recruiting is ready to make the leap SEC looks to unveil new schedule format ahead of Texas, Oklahoma additions This 5-star 2023 quarterback just named Florida in his top 7

List

Billy Napier knows what he's doing. Here are 10 reasons to trust him.

List

A look at the 10 greatest Gators who hailed from Gainesville

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!