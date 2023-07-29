Gateway grad Jaquan Brisker gives back to community before beginning 2nd NFL season

Jul. 29—Jaquan Brisker and his Chicago Bears teammates opened training camp July 26 with hopes of putting all the pieces together for a run at a return to the NFC playoffs in 2023.

Brisker, a Gateway High School and Penn State graduate, begins season prep with his eyes on team goals and also the individual expectations of building on a first professional season that saw him start 15 games and earn a spot on Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team.

But before he turned his full-time focus to his NFL duties in the Windy City, Brisker returned to his roots and his home in Monroeville to give back to the community that gave him so much while growing up and growing in football.

The Jaquan Brisker Free Football Camp on July 22 at Antimarino Stadium drew more than 200 players ages 8 to 14 for several hours of instruction in the game under sunny skies.

Giveaways, lunch and a T-shirt were a small part of the day of activities, where those attending got a chance to improve their skills under the direction of a rising star in the pro ranks.

"It felt great to be out here with a whole bunch of kids who are excited about the game of football," Brisker said. "Seeing the smiles on their faces was special as myself and others got to teach them the game and also talk to them about off-the-field things like getting a good education and being good people in their community. There are so many important things (other) than being just an athlete. Just having a day like this to be with all of the kids, it made my day."

Brisker, in seeing all of the young football prospects run, pass and catch the football, recalled the memories when he was once in their shoes.

"I remember the times going to Mike Tomlin's camp, Ben Roethlisberger's camp, and camps around here and really getting excited about football," Brisker said. "I want to do whatever I can to come back and work out with the kids with things like this free camp. It was important for me because not too many come back and do things like that."

In addition to the camp, Brisker said he enjoyed coming back home to reconnect with family and friends before the preseason began.

"I was happy to see everyone and spend some time at home," he said.

Brisker, the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, said he is excited for what Chicago can do as it works to improve on what was a frustrating 3-14 season.

The Bears added 10 players through the NFL draft, including Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle from Tennessee, with pick 10 of the first round.

Dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields begins his third season as the leader of Chicago's offense since coming out of Ohio State.

"There is a lot of excitement around the team," Brisker said. "We have a lot of young talent coming in and others who are back, like myself, who are hoping to get better. We developed a lot of chemistry during OTAs, and we're still building that chemistry. I think we're going to have a strong year where we're going to shock a lot of people. Not too many people think we can take the division or even make the playoffs, but we have a lot of pieces that can come together to make us successful."

Brisker said he is proud to be part of a strong Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania contingent in the NFL, with the likes of New Kensington native and Kansas City Super Bowl champion Skyy Moore, fellow Monroeville native and Tampa Bay offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Central Valley grad and New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, and Central Catholic and Pitt grad and Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

"It is exciting to see all of us from Pittsburgh representing the way we are in the league," Brisker said. "It is important to be role models and show that as student-athletes through college and now as pros, where if you work hard and do the right things, these young kids can be successful in football, sports and life."

Brisker built a strong resume during his three years at Penn State, where he earned All-Big Ten honors twice, including first-team laurels in 2021.

He also was named a second-team All-American in 2021.

Brisker made the most of his first NFL season. In his 15 games played, he recorded 104 tackles and four sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and tallied a interception.

In addition to his Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team honors, Brisker was voted the Bears' Rookie of the Year by CBS Sports Chicago.

