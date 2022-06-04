Gateway Cup starting lineup

MADISON, Illinois — Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Briscoe earned the honor by winning the pole Saturday at the 1.25-mile track outside of St. Louis.

This is Briscoe’s first career Cup pole. He won his first career Cup race earlier this season at Phoenix Raceway. Briscoe starts next to Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric to complete a Ford front row.

Christopher Bell starts third and is followed by Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney. Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin starts sixth. Joey Logano starts seventh. Aric Almirola (eight), Harrison Burton (ninth) and Ross Chastain (10th) complete the top 10.

The Cup race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:42 p.m. ET.

