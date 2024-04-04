Gateway Clipper unavailable for Pirates home opener with elevated water levels

With the recent heavy rain, there will be one less way to get to PNC Park for the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on April 5.

The Gateway Clipper Fleet took to social media to announce it will be unable to shuttle fans to the Pirates games all weekend, including the home opener on Friday.

The company said based on the National Weather Service river level forecast, the water level will still be on the River Walk in front of PNC Park.

The company also said they apologize for any inconvenience and that the rest of the cruises for this weekend will be sailing from the Station Square dock.

